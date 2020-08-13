Record distribution of foodgrains

NASHIK :

The state's food and civil supplies department has distributed record foodgrains in the last five months. Under normal circumstances, about 3.50 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains are distributed per month under the National Food Security Scheme.

However, despite many difficulties in the context of Corona, over 3 lakh MT of free rice from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) has been distributed through the public distribution system, according to district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal.



Union food minister Ram Vilas Paswan had also said there was enough stock of foodgrains and chana available with the Centre to meet the demand for next five months under the PMGKAY.



From May and June, an additional 1.50 lakh MT of foodgrains is being distributed to saffron card holders, which is a record distribution of about 8.50 lakh MT per month.



Against the backdrop of the pandemic, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 5 kg of free rice per person and 1 kg of turdal or chanadal per family are being distributed to 7 crore eligible beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme from April to November.



While under the Atmanirbhar scheme, from May to August, 5 kg of free rice per person per month is being distributed to the poor and needy citizens without demanding ration card.



There are 35 lakh beneficiaries registered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in the district. Beneficiaries under the scheme are being provided 5 kg of rice per person for free to prevent starvation during the prevailing situation.



Since July, 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice are being provided free of cost to each beneficiary card holder. Till July 15, 4,09,891 quintals of wheat and rice have been distributed to a total of 18,99,330 ration card holders in the state.



There are more than 35 lakh eligible beneficiaries of this scheme in the district. They are being distributed foodgrains through 2700 ration shops. For this, 1800 tons of food grains are required per month including 1100 quintals of wheat and 700 quintals of rice. In the meantime, ration shopkeepers are struggling to lift such a huge quantity of foodgrains.

Earlier 60 per cent of the total stock of foodgrains for the month of July was procured and distributed by ration shopkeepers. The district supply department had given an extension to the ration shopkeepers to procure the surplus stock.



The foodgrain benefit of the extended Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme are being provided to the non-ration card holders who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA).



While, under the NFSA, each beneficiary is eligible for five kg of subsidised grains per month at the rate of ₹3/kg for rice, ₹2/kg for wheat and ₹1/kg of coarse cereals.

The distribution of foodgrains under the public distribution system (PDS) through fair price shops is being monitored in an orderly manner. Action is being taken against the ration shopkeepers indulged in

black marketing of foodgrains.

