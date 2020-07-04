Record 323 new COVID cases in 24 hours

NASHIK :

The number of new novel Coronavirus infections in the district recorded to a new high of 323 in the last 24 hours including 196 cases in Nashik city alone, with this the city tally has reached at 2780, while the district tally at 5187.

Meanwhile, in a single day yesterday record 929 suspected patients have been admitted in the hospital. The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 has reached 270 following reports of 8 deaths yesterday.

In the reports received by the district administration during the day, a total of 323 new positive cases have been detected in the district including 196 cases in the city particularly in areas of old Nashik, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Kathe lane, Gajanan Chowk, Hirawadi, Deolaligaon, Pawannagar, Dwarka, Peth road, Makhmalabad road and Wadala. Hence, the number of positive patients in the city has touched 2780-mark.

In rural areas, 117 fresh cases surfaced, with this rural figures reached at 1191. Of which highest number of patients accounted from Manmad (13), Shevgedarna 8, Yeola, Sinnar and Ozar 6 cases each, Satana 3, besides Chandwad, Peth, Deola and Nanashi. Four patients emerge positive at Saptashringi Garh, and 10 patients in Malegaon bringing the tally of the powerloom town to 1082.

Till yesterday, a total of 2819 patients were fully recovered while 72 patients won the battle against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 929 suspected were admitted yesterday with 662 from Nashik city, Out of the total 24014 swabs, 18012 tested negative while 5184 tested positive, out of which 1765 are under treatment.