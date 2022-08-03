Reassemblage of dhol-tasha after two years

Dhol pathak is a traditional Maharashtrian troupe that performs dhol-tashas. The pandemic period was the worst time for the vadaks and the owner of the dhol-tasha pathak. They couldn’t practice at all in the past two years. Festivals like Ganesh Utsav and Gudi Padwa are the only places they can show off their skills. To know the excitement level this year, the Deshdoot Times team spoke to a vadak and the owners of dhol-pathak.

"We are excited to see the crowd once again. All of the dhol pathaks are working hard to present something new and different to the people of Nashik this year. Pathak had been closed for two years, but the owners and vadaks had been busy providing covid-19 patients with beds, food, and oxygen cylinders. The government is also supportive and free to grant us permission. We honestly hope the dhol pathak craze is as same as it was back then. This year would be a big bang."

-Vikrant Sonawane, Natnaad dhol-pathak

"This year, we expect the same crowd and craze from the people of Nashik. We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from students and the government. We are happy because all vadaks have been waiting for a long time to come and beat the drums. We really appreciate the support of the government."

-Suraj Kadam, Shiv tandav pratisthan

"As a vadak, I am extremely happy. I’m getting the same vibe I used to get two years back. The excitement level of all the vadaks, including me, is very high. The feeling of beating the drum after soo long can’t be expressed. Excited to see all the dhol pathak together once again in Ganesh Utsav. I am thankful to the government for removing the restrictions this year."

-Pradyum Kanojiya, vadak

(Article by: Ravi Khanna, intern at Deshdoot Times)