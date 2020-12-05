Realme V5, first of the all-new Realme V-series

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Realme V5 is the first smartphone in the all-new Realme V-series. An affordable phone starting at Rs.16,190 is expected to arrive in the market on January 01, 2021. One of the plus point of the device is long battery life, and fast charging. </p>.<p>Redesigned rear and selfie cameras, L-shaped quad camera and its continuous shooting mode is a plus point for all the photographers out there. Realme V5 is powered by a robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and an octa-core Kryo 475 processor setup. With its Adreno 620 GPU and a 6GB RAM, gamers can enjoy the seamless performance. It has an internal memory of 64GB that can be expanded to 256 GB. Users can get numerous connectivity options including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Mobile Hotspot, and USB Type-C.</p><p>Realme V5 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display, a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and the best-in-class 405 ppi pixel density. The device has an aspect ratio of 20:9, which is great for multitasking. The screen-to-body ratio of Realme V5 is also quite decent at 83.74%. It has a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design to support the selfie shooter.</p>