Ready to rock your outfit this Diwali?

Diwali is just around the corner, and millennials are looking forward to getting dressed up in their best ensemble on this auspicious occasion. Everyone wants to look magnificent this Diwali, but most folks are confused so as to what to try this festive season.

Firstly, remember to choose the right color and fabric. Bright and bold colors bring joy. Generally, girls tend to choose traditional attire like lehengas and sarees, while boys go for kurta-pyjamas. This Diwali, give a twist to your sarees by draping them in different styles.

Apart from the normal style, drape it in a fashionable style with a designer waist belt to give it a fusion look. Even if you choose a simple saree, wear it with an embroidered (designer) blouse and create a stunning and bold look for yourself.

This season let’s twist to the festive celebration and coordinate with your family to rock. While shopping for your little ones, give a try to ethnic or Indo-western.

Before buying a saree, look at its fabric as it should not be too clingy. For men, the best bet is to go for fabrics like cotton and khadi.

Remember, fashion is not just following what is trending. While choosing your outfit, keep the comfort factor in mind, as your comfort level matters while celebrating the festival together. Celebrate this Diwali with your family and enjoy every moment. So, here’s wishing you and your family a wonderful, fashionable, and fun Diwali. ­

Some Indo-Western options

Floor-length gown: No matter what the occasion is, gowns look elegant and are always trending. To complete your look, add a twist to the outfit by chosen accessories like jhumkas or something trendy yet traditional.

Crop top with skirt: Long skirts really look gorgeous; pair them with a crop top. It will add a modern touch to your ethnic resemble. For your children’s dhoti, style dresses are in trend. You can choose white or beige colored dhoti pants with heavy designer (embroidery) jackets making the outfit more stylish.

Some tips for this Diwali (Be safe, keep styling)

Dress up for yourself, not for others. Try to wear comfortable clothes while taking care of your budget.

Not only sparkling or shining outfits is fashion. A simple attire also makes you shine.

While celebrating, keep circumstances in mind and be safe.

Don’t compare your outfit with others; just rock your style.

If you are wearing a flowy dress, make sure you avoid going near diyas and firecrackers.

(Article By: Samiksha Shetty, Intern at Deshdoot Times)