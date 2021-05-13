Readers applaud our editor's article

Very true Vaishali, You portrayed the grim situation and raised questions that people aren’t really aware of or not given a serious thought. Don’t understand why.

Yesterday the Covaxin vaccine was made available in only 3 centers in Nashik for 45+ exclusively second dose. My parents too were waiting desperately past 15 days for their Covaxin second dose.

So in search of that I happened to go to Panchvati Karanja via RK. I experienced that. The crowd was maddening. Rightly mentioned by you, they are mere excuses. Did we actually die of hunger past whole year inspite of sudden announcement of lockdown.

Though lock down was strict but each one got all essentials. I’ve seen people stuck like honey bees to not so essential goods.

Nearly 30% people were without masks, not masks pulled down, they are not wearing masks at all.

And I’m sure many people will surely develop symptoms in 4-5 days. Again numbers will go high, rush for beds, oxygen, medicines, again lock down. These support spreaders will make noise and blame authorities, state, centre, administration. Why should other responsible people be deprived of medical care for these people’s carelessness? Very disheartening.