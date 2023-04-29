RCB transforms a village

Nashik
As a part of its initiative to improve rural livelihoods, the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) along with its partner Chirag Rural Development Foundation has provided safe drinking water and 24-hour educational facilities at Vanvasi village in Jawhar taluka of Palghar district, under its integrated village development plan.
Vineet Bhatnagar, president, RCB said, "I am delighted that we have transformed the lives of about 10,830 villagers in 37 villages and hamlets. 35,558 litres of safe drinking water has been provided, 280 acres of agricultural land can be brought under cultivation, 176 KW of solar power has been generated and 24 educational facilities have been supported with sustainable energy."
Mihir Mody, chairman, IVD Committee stated, "We are very satisfied that this on-going programme has provided such features, in some villages as rice mill, a rice huller, an entire community hall was rebuilt in Savade Village, some upper primary schools were provided with computers as in Pingeman village, a solar powered community centre was built in Gadade village and sewing machines were provided to train women and empower them.”
Pratibha Pai, founder, Chirag Rural Development Foundation said, "The village of Vanvasi perched atop towering hills has been provided with a submersible solar pump in a village well, powered by a solar system to provide drinking water to the 120 homes. Another submersible solar pump in a nearby dam, which pulls water across 1000 metres of HDPE pipeline to provide water to over 20 acres of farmland and 15 solar powered street lights have been strategically placed in the village to ensure security for the community."