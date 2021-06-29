Rayat Kranti, BJP Kisan surround NDCC Bank

NASHIK: Demanding recovery of loan amount from the deposit and immediate suspension of land auctions, Rayat Kranti Sanghatana and BJP Kisan Morcha on Monday held severe demonstration and gheraoed Nashik District Central Co-operative (NDCC) Bank. On the occasion, former ministers along with the sitting MP, agitators demanded that the administrators should immediately stop the auction process of the land of defaulters.

Former state minister Sadabhau Khot warned that if the land of the defsulters is auctioned, the house of the co-operation minister will also be gheraoed. The agitation took place in the morning at the administrative office of the NDCCB in Dwarka against the auction notices issued by the bank.

The agitation took place under the leadership of former minister MLA Sadabhau Khot, MP Dr Bharti Pawar, MLA Seema Hiray, Devyani Pharande, Rahul Dhikale, Dileep Borse, Kisan Morcha leader Vasudev Kale and Rayat Kranti state president Shivnath Jadhav. The angry farmers, with their bullock cart, staged a sit-in for an hour to express their anger. On this occasion, MP Pawar pointed out various issues of farmers in the district to administrator Mohammad Arif, General Manager Pingale and others.

After that, Khot discussed with Co-operation Minister Balasaheb Patil on the mobile phone from the place of agitation serking relief to the farmers. Kisan Morcha district president Valmik Sangale, BJP city president Girish Palve, Deepak Pagar, Sunil Kedar, Jagan Patil, Jyoti Nirgude, Vishal Pawar, Dnyaneshwar Kakad, Vilas Tidke, Sachin Darade, Atmaram Kumbharde, Bandu Bhabad, Sanjay Wable and others were present.

It was alleged that the Board of Trustees was harassing the distressed farmers during this period. On the occasion,, bank administrator tried to bring the current situation of the banks to their notice. However, as the farmers have been in financial difficulties for the last several years and they are also not getting their dues back, it was warned that the situation would not be tolerated under any circumstances.