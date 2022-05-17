Raw mango prices rise

NASHIK: Women have started making pickles for the household, which will be used the whole year to enhance the taste of food. There is a crowd in the market to buy kaccha mango that is Kairi and get them cut properly to pickle them in the jars.

Due to low production, this year the supply of Kairi is also low. The arrival of Kairi in the market is negligible. Due to the low supply in the market, Kairi is fetching a good price. The types like Ladava, Rajapuri, and desi Kairi cost from Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kg and are getting good prices in the market.

As it is fetching good prices, the farmers and tribals are satisfied, who bring Kairi to the city for sale. As the Kairi is getting good prices, the Kairi cutters are also charging Rs 10 per kg. The sellers said that there was not enough demand for Kairi earlier, due to high temperatures. But as soon the weather department alerted us that the monsoon will arrive early this year, women are crowding the market to get the best Kairi for their special pickles.