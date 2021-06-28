Rave party busted; actresses among 22 found drugged

NASHIK: A total of 22 persons, including film actresses, were nabbed while doing a rave party here on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil raided a bungalow in the Manas Resort area of Igatpuri tehsil. In the early morning action, the cops caught 10 men and 12 women redhanded while partying with drugs.

Four of the women have worked in the south film industry, while one was a Big Boss show contestant, stated police. A camera, tripod and drugs were also seized from the spot, it added. The raiding party comprised of rural women Superintendent of Police Sharmila Walawalkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arjun Bhosale, senior inspector Samadhan Nagre of Igatpuri police station, among others.