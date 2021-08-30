Raut takes jibe at Centre

Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today (Monday) took a dig at the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate sent summons to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in a money laundering case connected with former minister Anil Deshmukh. The notice issued by ED is not a “death warrant” but a “love letter” for political workers, he mocked.
He said the frequency of “such love letters” has increased after unsuccessful attempts to breach the wall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is strong and impregnable. Raut said, “The Centre sprang into action.
Parab was been targeted by BJP leaders. He will respond to the notice and cooperate with ED.” He also hit out at BJP for organising protests for the reopening of temples in Maharashtra, which remain shut due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The Maharashtra government is following the directives of the Centre which has asked states to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming festivals and fear of the spread of coronavirus infection. We believe the central government is also ‘Hindutvawadi’ (pro-Hindus),” he said.
On the lathicharge on farmers in Haryana by police, he said, “BJP will have to pay a price for the blood that was shed by farmers.”