Raut slams opposition for politicising issues

NASHIK: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut yesterday slammed BJP over various contentious issues alleging that ‘dirty politics’ over the loudspeaker, Hanuman Chalisa did not work.

“The BJP as an Opposition has failed miserably in the state. After BJP realised that it will not come to power again, a conspiracy is being hatched to create tension in the state by sending a report to the Centre,” Raut alleged.

Raut further said, “Over the years, we have been celebrating Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami with religious fervour peacefully. But this time, there were communal riots on the day of Ram Navami. This did not happen in the past. There were riots in 10 states on Ram Navami. Creating riots wherever there are elections and winning the polls is the BJP’s strategy now.”

The Sena MP alleged that attempts were being made to create a communal discord in the states going to polls in a few months. The Hijab issue was over after the Uttar Pradesh elections, and now new issues like loudspeakers have come up, he said.

“In 1987, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray gave a call for Hindutva and won the Vile Parle by-election. Some people are a cheap copy of the late Sena supremo, but it is of no use. Those who have taken Hindutva on rent should not teach Hindutva to us. Those who boast of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa cannot say even the first two stanzas of it by heart. They cannot even recite the national anthem and Vande Mataram,” Raut said in comments apparently targeted at Raj Thackeray.

“Creating communal riots and winning elections is a pattern and package now. But it will divide the country into pieces. Playing loudspeakers up to the permissible decibel limits is allowed. The politics of loudspeakers is leading to social unrest. Even the two great Hindutva leaders – Swantantryaveer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray did not raise the issue. No one should do it,” Raut said. “With the result of this bypoll, this dirty politics has ended,” he said. Raut visited the famous Kalaram temple in the morning, where he offered prayers.