Raut raises 12 MLC issue

Nashik: The list of names of 12 candidates to be sent to the Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota has been handed over to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. However, it has not been decided yet. So there is unrest in the Mahavikas front. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has targeted the governor over this. “The governor should not force us to go to court,” Raut said.

He was speaking at a program in Nashik on SaturdayaThe governor is a constitutional post. However, the governor is acting unconstitutionally. The appointment of 12 MLAs is not political. The governor is bound to accept the recommendations made by the state government. However, the governor does not decide on it.

He should not force us to go to court,” Raut said. He targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Sanjay Raut also demanded that the Center recall the governor.

Sanjay Raut also took note of the controversial statement made by Sharjeel Usmani on the issues of the ongoing farmers’ movement in the country. ‘Osmani dirt came from Uttar Pradesh, it would not have happened if Yogi Adityanath had stopped there. He is currently in Aligarh. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh Police should help ‘, explained Sanjay Raut.

Besides, are the farmers waiting to become violent, accusing the central government of not taking the farmers’ movement seriously? This question has been asked by Sanjay Raut.

This government is arrogant and the ego of the majority is not right, said Sanjay Raut, attacking the central government. Also, in the future, a few lakh more citizens will take to the streets to support the farmers’ movement in Delhi, said Sanjay Raut.

Meanwhile, 12 seats in the Legislative Council to be filled from the Governor’s quota are currently vacant. The state cabinet has recommended the names to the governor.

The government has sent these names after considering all the aspects and following the rules and regulations. However, two months after the names were recommended, the governor has not made a decision. Therefore, the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi are angry.