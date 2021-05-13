Ration shopkeepers withdraw strike

This decision will be of great benefit to the poor. The association had raised many demands. However, citing extended lockdown in the district would severely affect the poor and would face starvation, former MP Sameer Bhujbal successfully mediated and promised to take a meeting after the relaxation in lockdown after May 22.

Responding positively to the appeal, shopkeepers in the district have called off the strike. As many as 55,000 shopkeepers in the state had gone on strike demanding permission to distribute ration without thumb impression and seeking insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in the crisis. Earlier, ration distribution officer Shweta Patole has appealed to all the eligible beneficiaries of Antyoday and Priority cardholders in Nashik Municipal Corporation limit to get free and subsidised foodgrains from fair price shops.

As mentioned in the official press release, 35 kg of foodgrains per card for one month from May 2021 to the beneficiaries of Antyoday and Priority families are eligible to get 35 kg of foodgrains per card for one month from May 2021 at subsidized rates in the prescribed public distribution system. While the priority beneficiaries will get 5 kg wheat and rice per person free of cost.

Similarly, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana - 3, the beneficiaries eligible under the NFSA will be given 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice per person in the period of May and June 2021 for a total of 5 kg of grain. Also for the month of May 2021, 01 kg of Chana dal per card will also be distributed free of cost. However, all the eligible Antyoday and Priority Family beneficiaries should get the grain from the fair price shop and obtain its regular receipt, said distribution officer Patole.

The strike has been called off and foodgrains will be distributed to the beneficiaries as per the new guidelines. Shopkeepers have been instructed to distribute the grain following all the rules of lockdown. - Nivrutti Kapse, District President, Ration Shopkeepers’ Association