Ration shopkeepers to follow no mask

<p>NASHIK : </p>.<p>There is a fear that they can contract Corona. Considering this, they have decided to follow no mask, no ration approach. Ration Shopkeepers Association has decided not to give ration to those beneficiaries who fail to wear mask.</p>.<div><blockquote>The Corona cases are rising in the city. Many people are seen not following social distancing norms seriously and do not wear masks. Ration shopkeeper are getting in touch with many beneficiaries while disbursing food grain to them.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Nivrutti Kapse, district chief, Nashik District Ration Shopkeepers Association</span></div>