Ration shopkeepers on strike

55,000 cheap grain shopkeepers in the state have extended the government’s free grain scheme to ration cardholders during the Corona crisis. The union has alleged that the government has not responded to their repeated demands for financial assistance and insurance cover for shopkeepers who died while distributing free foodgrains during the crisis.

Ration shopkeepers took on the role of co-operatives in carrying out their duties, despite receiving no insurance cover from the government, no financial assistance to the licensees who died due to corona, it said. Earlier the government had indicated its readiness to provide insurance cover to ration shopkeepers. But the proposal is still in cold storage.

A consensus over their demands is likely to arrive in today’s cabinet meeting. The shopkeepers are also seeking the status of government employees or a commission margin of Rs. 270 per quintal as proposed under the food program. Besides the insurance cover, they are seeking government jobs to the legal heir of the deceased licensees.