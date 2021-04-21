Ration PoS machines to be surrendered

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Considering the risk of Corona infection, if the government does not allow fair price shopkeepers in the state to distribute food grains to the beneficiaries by certifying their thumbs, the distribution service will be stopped and the PoS devices will be surrendered in the tehsildar offices, warned by the All Maharashtra Rationing Shopkeepers’ Federation. Maharashtra has the highest number of active Corona patients in the country.</p>.<p>Along with the health and police personnel, ration shopkeepers are also on duty in this crisis. In the past year, more than a hundred ration shopkeepers in the state have died of Covid-19. The ration shopkeeper comes in contact with hundreds of beneficiaries every day while distributing food grains. However, the government has not yet provided them insurance cover that has been their long pending demand. Also, the risk of infection has increased as foodgrains have to be distributed by taking the thumb impression of the beneficiary on the PoS machine. </p><p>However, fair price ration shopkeepers in the state have been distributing foodgrains in such a situation by cooperating with the government. But today, given the high number of victims, the All Maharashtra Rationing Shopkeepers Federation has from time to time requested the state Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection to allow fair price ration shopkeepers to distribute foodgrains by certifying their thumbs. But this demand has always been ignored apart from pending commission money.</p><p>All fair price ration shopkeepers in the state should surrender their distribution machines in the tehsildar offices given the Covid spike. - Gajanan Babar, President, All Maharashtra Rationing Shopkeepers’ Federation</p>