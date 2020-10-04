Ration card beneficiaries still do not get food grain for Sept

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The poor families have still do not get food grain being given under PMGKY scheme for September month. The same had happened in August. The beneficiaries received the food grain late.</p>.<p>The food grain was being given free of cost during lockdown period. The term of the scheme was extended till October after three months. Though it is essential to give food grain to those poor in time, Nashik district supplies department has failed to provide the food grain.</p><p>Though it is expected to give wheat and rice in the first 10 days of the month, beneficiaries are receiving them after the date of 25 for the last two-three months.</p><p>Due to this callous attitude by the department, poor people have to deprive of the food grain. As food grain is not received in time, beneficiaries are facing problem and do not get a proper information about the food grain they receive under the PMGKY scheme.</p>.<p><em>It is mandatory that food grain meant for specific month should be disbursed in that month itself. Ration shopkeepers have to give permission of supplies department as machine is stopped working after date of 30 of every month due to use of e-PoS system.</em></p><p><em>Shopkeepers are expressing their disappointment as they have to make rounds of supplies department to get extension for disbursal of food grain despite failure by the department to provide food grain in time.</em></p><p><em>Following the letter by ration shopkeeper organization, government has allowed to disburse food grain meant for September till October 14.</em></p>