Ration card beneficiaries do not get food grain in time

Nashik: The ration card beneficiaries are facing difficulty as they do not get food grain being given under PMGKY scheme in time. In addition, ration shopkeepers are also facing inconvenience. As ration shops are receiving food grain under the scheme late, the distribution of food grain meant for September is still going on.

The food grain for October has not received yet. Ration shopkeepers have disappointed over irregularity in food grain distribution due to this. The food grain under the PMGKY scheme will be distributed free to the beneficiaries till November.

Ration shopkeepers have to distribute their regular food grain as well food grain under the scheme. The food grain received under the PMGKY scheme has to be distributed on the dates between 20-25 after receiving regular food grain. As ration shopkeepers received this food grain late they have to distribute the food grain till next month. Due to this free grain supply meant for September is still being distributed.

Considering risk of Corona transmission, ration shopkeepers have taken many measures to protect themselves. They have decided not to give food grain to those beneficiaries who are without mask. As food grain is being received late, beneficiaries have to visit the shop twice. As a result, there is no change in crowd before the ration shops. Ration shopkeepers have drawn attention of supply department to this.