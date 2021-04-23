Rathotsav cancelled for the second year in a row

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: he procession of Shri Ram Rath and Garud Rath is the biggest traditional Rathotsav (chariot festival) of Nashik. According to tradition, Shri Ram Rath does not cross the river basin out of these two chariots. While a procession of the Garud Rath is taken out across the river basin and later brought back via Godaghat to Ramkund.</p>.<p>While it is time to cancel the Rathotsav festival for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, the common Nashikites, however, demand more attention to the Garud Rath which is in a poor state. Today (Friday) at Kalaram temple, on the occasion of Rathotsav, puja and procession will be held in the temple premises. </p><p>Surprisingly, the rath is being ignored. Although there will be no festival this year too, at least for the worship of Rath, it seems that the Garud Rath has been ignored and needs immediate repairs, say devotees. The management of Shri Ram Rath is with the “Raaste” akhada. The Raaste Akhada Talim Sangh and the Patharvat community have the honour to pull this chariot. The arrangement of Garud Rath is with Shri Kalaram Sansthan.</p><p>The work of pulling this chariot is with Ahilyaram Vyayamshala. For the last two years, the chariot had been parked next to the east door of Kalaram temple for several months as there was no shelter. The chariot was later moved to the parking lot of the Kalaram temple after beautification work began on the front door area. The colour of the chariot has faded. The iron tools on it have been worn out. The grass below is overgrown. The mettle is rotten. This Garud Rath is currently in such dire need of repair.</p>