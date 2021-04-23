Rathotsav cancelled for the second year in a row
Deshdoot Times

Rathotsav cancelled for the second year in a row

Garud Rath needs more attention
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
kalaram temple
Rathotsav
Shree Ram Rath
Garud Rath
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com