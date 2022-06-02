Rates fixed; deadline set for negotiation

NASHIK: For land acquisition of Pune-Nashik semi high speed railway line, land rates have been fixed for the remaining four villages of Wadgaon Pingala, Chincholi, Musalgaon and Moh in Sinnar taluka of the district. District Collector Gangatharan D has given the landholders six months to negotiate.

The proposed private land in eleven villages of Sinnar taluka for construction with the electrification of Pune-Nashik new semi high speed railway line is being acquired through direct purchase through negotiation.

The rates for these villages have already been fixed. The district level committees of the remaining four villages in the taluka have fixed the rates of primary arable land for seasonal horticulture and perennial horticultural lands per hectare, informed by District Collector Gangatharan. Eleven villages in Sinnar taluka have been identified as Moje Baragaon Pimpri, Patpimpri, Datli, Wadzire, Deshwandi, Dodi Budruk, Dodi Khurd, Gonde, Shivaji Nagar, Manori and Nandur Shingote.

MAHARAIL and landowners have been given a period of six months to purchase directly through private negotiations at this fixed rate.