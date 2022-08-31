Rasta Roko by Shetkari Sanghatana in Deola

In a statement submitted to Naib Tehsildar Dinesh Shelukar and Senior Police Inspector Dilip Landge by the organisation, the group demanded Central and state government to reopen onion exports, provision of a fixed rate of Rs 3,000 per quintal for onion crop, abolishment of Cibil act, supplying abundant fertilizers, prohibition of linking with chemical fertilizers and conducting immediate panchnama to access the damage and provide compensation to farmers.

Onion growers, Prahar Shetkari Sanghatana and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana supported the protest and demanded an immediate solution to their problems. Several onion growers, including Kuber Jadhav, Jaydeep Bhadane, Krishna Jadhav, Raju Shirasath, and Sunil Pagar, participated in the protest.