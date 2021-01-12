Rapid response teams formed to deal with bird flu

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Department of Animal Husbandry, Zilla Parishad, has swung into action after bird flu cases got confirmed in the state. The department has constituted a total of 28 rapid response teams in the district because of the virus infections. </p>.<p>All the necessary measures are being implemented by the department. The bird flu cases have still not been confirmed in the district, District Animal Husbandry Officer Vishnu Garje informed. Bird-flu outbreak has been confirmed in the state with test results showing that chickens died of the flu in Parbhani district. </p><p>Samples collected were sent for testing to confirm if the deaths of birds in the state were a result of the outbreak or not. Against this backdrop, the commissioner's office, animal husbandry has issued guidelines asking to take necessary precautions to all animal husbandry officials across the state.</p><p> Rapid response teams have been constituted under the leadership of the district veterinary officer, in which an assistant veterinary officer, three class III staff, and four class IV staff will be placed. In case of any doubt, poultry owners should contact a nearby veterinary hospital, appealed Dr. Garje.</p><p><strong>Low risk of infection </strong></p><p>After the news of bird flu spread, there is a wave of panic among common people. Many rumours are being spread. Poultry owners are suffering huge losses due to this. They had suffered huge losses last year during the Corona pandemic. There is no reason for fear this time. Man does not contract the virus through the chicken. </p><p>The virus cannot survive at high temperature of 70 degrees Celsius. As a result, there is a low risk of infection through boiled chicken and eggs, Dr. Garje informed. Only 800 people have contracted the virus across the world in the last 20 years. Man contracts the virus if he/she gets in contact with an infected pig, he also informed.</p>