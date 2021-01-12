Deshdoot Times

Rapid response teams formed to deal with bird flu

Bird flu cases have still not been confirmed in the district
Rapid response teams formed to deal with bird flu
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Zilla Parishad
Animal Husbandry
bird flu
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com