Rangoli of historical heritage sites

NASHIK: The whole country is celebrating the 75th year of India’s Independence with utmost enthusiasm and fervour. Nikita Dadaji Gangurde represented Maharashtra at the national level Rangoli competition organised by the Ministry of Arts and Culture in Delhi to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. Some historical heritage sites of India like Ram Mandir, Qutub Minar, Golden Temple, and India Gate have been depicted in this rangoli. Also, the nation’s biodiversity is represented through the national flower, animal and bird .
The southern region is represented by a Kathakali mask, a dance form popular in South India. The Ashoka Chakra in the map’s centre and the saluting soldier drawn inside further enhance the beauty of the rangoli. The coastline enjoyed by India is depicted using light blue and dark blue shades.
Meanwhile, in Indian culture, Rangoli is considered an age-old tradition, and several people make Rangolis during festivals. As art is a medium of expression, rangoli works as ancient art for artists to depict cultural tradition. Nikita’s Rangoli is well presented due to its quality and precise colour mixing.