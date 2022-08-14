Rangoli of historical heritage sites

The southern region is represented by a Kathakali mask, a dance form popular in South India. The Ashoka Chakra in the map’s centre and the saluting soldier drawn inside further enhance the beauty of the rangoli. The coastline enjoyed by India is depicted using light blue and dark blue shades.

Meanwhile, in Indian culture, Rangoli is considered an age-old tradition, and several people make Rangolis during festivals. As art is a medium of expression, rangoli works as ancient art for artists to depict cultural tradition. Nikita’s Rangoli is well presented due to its quality and precise colour mixing.