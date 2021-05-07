Range-wise helpline to prevent forest fire

NASHIK: Over the past few months, there has been an increase in the number of forest fires in rural areas, including the hilly areas around the city. The forest resources in the Ghats along with the mountain ranges in the forest area are under threat due to increasing forest fire incidents. The forest department is working hard to curb the rising incidence of deforestation.

Nashik West Division has started a separate telephone number for the forest area with helpline. The villagers will be able to contact this number in case of fire. Reserved forests are being targeted by hunters, miscreants for the purpose of poaching or nuisance. Especially in the reserved forest areas of Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, and Satana talukas including Nashik, a large number of fires destroyed forest areas from January to March. Man-made forests fire have destroyed thousands of hectares of grass and shrubs.

"To save time, separate contact numbers have been provided for each forest area. As soon as the information is received, the task force will arrive at the spot and control the situation by taking the villagers into confidence. The separate contact number will definitely help in forest, rescue operations along with the forest. The helpline number of the forest department will also be maintained." - Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nashik West Division, Forest Department

Contact numbers

Forest Department Helpline 1926

Nashik 9764957402

Igatpuri 7276118511

Nanashi 9604737727

Trimbak 9403861439

Sinnar 7276160562

Harsul 9309876585

Peth 8788193798

Barhe 9579117869