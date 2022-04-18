Ramshej gets two new protectors

NASHIK: Sahyadri Pratishthan, Nashik, has undertaken the task of conservation of forts. Under the initiative of ‘Swarajya Pravesh Dwar’, a fund of Rs 2 lake was raised to install doors at Ramshej Fort. The ceremony of public dedication was held on Sunday in presence of renowned actor Ajay Purkar, whose role as Bajiprabhu Deshpande in the movie Pawankhind was acclaimed by the public.

The inauguration ceremony of these entrances took place on Sunday at 10 am at Fort Ramshej with Sinhgarjana Dhol Pathak. Sainath Sarode, Nashik District Coordinator of Sahyadri Pratishthan informed that the ceremony was held in the presence of actor Ajay Purkar.

Under the initiative ‘Swarajyache Pravesh Dwar’ through the Nashik division of the organisation, teak wood doors weighing 400 and 350 kg were installed at Fort Ramshej on 11th April at the entrances number 1 and 2 respectively. In Nashik district, fort doors have already been installed at Harihar, Tringalwadi forts, informed Somnath Panchal, Nashik district.

Government’s negligence

Although the Government of Maharashtra has an independent archaeological department for the conservation of historical forts, the ruining of these forts has not been stopped. That is why this wealth of forts given by the forefathers in Maharashtra is counting its last breaths. Seeing this, through Sahyadri Pratishthan, the youngsters have come together and undertaken the task of conservation of forts.

Undefeated Fort Ramshej

Ramshej Fort is located 14 km north of Nashik city. It is at a distance of 10 miles from Dindori near Nashik. The Mughals had tried their best to capture this fort which is 3200 feet high and is a simple hill-type fort. But they failed in front of the Maratha soldiers. The Marathas had fought against the Mughals at this fort.