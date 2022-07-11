Ramsetu submerges

Deshdoot Times

Red alert till July 14
NASHIK: The famous Ramsetu Bridge in the Panchavati area has submerged under flood water following the heavy rains lashing the district for the past four days. The traditional flood scale of Nashik, Dutondya Maruti, has submerged to chest level. The water level touched half-length of Naroshankar temple's doors. If the rains continue, the city will witness severe flooding. In the meantime, due to the heavy rains, the district is on red alert till July 14, stated Resident Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode.

