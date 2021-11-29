Rampath Yatra special train starts

NASHIK: The Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, flagged off the ‘Rampath Yatra Special Train’ on November 27, 2021, through video conferencing. The train started from Pune station.

This Pilgrimage special Pune-Ayodhya-Pune will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, and Itarsi for boarding and deboarding of passengers. The tourist halts have been provided at Ayodhya and Varanasi. The Train composition is five AC-3 tier, five sleeper class, and One Pantry car along with 2 luggage cum brake vans.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway Mumbai, and Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC, joined the function through a web link. At the time, Minister Danve, in his address said that “In line with the appeal by the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the campaign ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ was launched to promote tourism in the country. The Rampath Yatra train is a part of the Ramayana Circuit and connects the important places in the journey of Prabhu Ram.”

He congratulated the Railway administration, especially IRCTC, for making all the arrangements like ticketing, accommodation, food, transport, tourist guides, etc., for devotees in the Rampath Yatra package. He urged the people to undertake this tour and share their experiences widely, thus making the Prime Minister’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign and Ramayan Circuit a grand success.

Main Features

“Rampath Yatra”, a pilgrimage special tourist train, is an all-inclusive tour package covering important tourist places such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot.

The booking of this pilgrimage special tourist train is done online on the IRCTC website and also at Zonal offices, Regional offices, and Tourist Facilitation Centers of IRCTC.

No mention of Nashik

The special Rampath train will halt to cover Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot as important places in Ramayana Circuit. But Nashik has been missing from the list though it has been mentioned in the Ramayana Circuit project.