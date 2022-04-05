Ramp up land acquisition to attract big industries: AIMA

NASHIK: The AIMA delegation has demanded an urgent meeting to acquire land for major industries in Nashik so as to facilitate rapid industrial growth of the city. “In order to attract big industries and industrialization in Nashik, a large amount of space is required. A large number of plots have already been notified in the district,” expressed AIMA delegates in conversation with District Collector Gangatharan D demanding urgent meeting to acquire land. President Nikhil Panchal,, BOT chairman Dhananjay Bele, general secretary Lalit Boob, treasurer Rajendra Kothavade and secretary Yogita Aher were present.

On the occasion, the District Collector was informed about the recent AIMA Index exhibition. Bele said that the representatives of AIMA had succeeded in bringing in an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Nashik through this exhibition. MIDC officials have said that it is looking for a place to set up a new industrial estate between Nashik and Ghoti. A demand was made to the District Collector that this work should be done immediately and various issues and problems of the entrepreneurs in the district should also be solved.

“A large number of land plots have been reserved by the government for industrialization in Nashik. If a meeting is held and information is obtained about it and an order is given for its land acquisition, then these plots can be made available for industrial growth and new investment,” stated the delegation.

About 1300 acres of land of Panjrapol in Chunchale Shivar has been demanded for industries. If this land becomes available, the city will have a big industrial development. If a meeting about this land is convened and process of land acquisition of this land portion is started, it will be a great help to the entrepreneurs,” the AIMA officials said.

District Collector Gangatharan D promised to extend all possible cooperation in providing necessary facilities to the industries. He also said that appropriate steps would be taken for the growth of the industry by studying various suggestions.