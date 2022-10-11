Ramp facility set up at Trimbakeshwar temple

Trimbakeshwar

In the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple, a ramp facility of about nine feet has been set up from Shri Nandikeshwar temple up to the temple of Lord Trimbakeshwar. Due to this, the devotees will not have to face climbing up the stairs and getting down.

Earlier the devotees especially the elderly, women and children had to face crowded queues and 14 steps to climb and down during the darshan.

The ramp will ease the burden on the management of queues as the devotees in the queue will move smoothly and in less time despite the crowd. Devotees coming through the East Gate queue come to Nandikeshwar temple. The ramp facility is welcomed by the devotees.

The ramp facility has been set up at the initiative of the president and all the trustees of the temple. The role of the archaeology department was crucial in the setting up ramp facility.

In 2018, a youth activist Himanshu Devare raised the issue of a ramp with the board of trustees for the convenience of the devotees. The memorandum was given in the presence of secretary and trustee Santosh Kadam.

Meanwhile, chairman Justice Vikas Kulkarni said that the work of constructing the North Mahadarwaja donation darshan railing is in the final stage.

Trustee Bhushan Adsare informed about the start of ramp facilities.