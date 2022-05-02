Ramkund Chowk’s area dilapidated

Nashik’s pride Godaghat, the centre of attraction for saints and devotees from all over the world, and the famous Ramkund, is surrounded by a dilapidated area following the smart city work. Under the name of beautification, the area’s condition has deteriorated. The smart road work was slow-paced at Sardar Chowk, near the Ramkund area of the Godavari River. The work got momentum due to Ram Rath. However, as the workers dug up the roads on both sides of Ramkund Chowk, the area was shut for commuters.

Therefore, the chowk is witnessing traffic congestion regularly. The road connecting the library and the road leading to the signal remains crowded due to the parked vehicles on both sides and customers visiting the shops located on the road.

Due to their poor working style, it has become crystal clear that smart city management officials haven’t done their research on the planning and execution of projects. It seems like officials aren’t coordinating with the contractor, Nashik Municipal Corporation, and the police force.

The officials have dug up roads on both sides of the chowk and even closed the road leading to Kapaleshwar. Devotees and family members who visit the ghat for rituals and last rites respectively face several issues while commuting and parking.

The crowd of auto-rickshaw drivers and motorists continuously trouble the drivers, and they feel helpless while stuck in traffic. As many people lost their lives in Covid-19’s second wave last year, the rush of family members is increasing this year on Godaghat as they need to perform Shradha and other rituals of the deceased. Many outstation devotees are facing difficulty to reach the ghat’s hall for Pind Daan Puja, and they are questioning the functioning of authorities.

"The work of paving the road is in progress. Therefore, the road’s condition will become better. There were rock pits in the river bed. To prevent people from drowning, those were concretised. Also, the 60-year-old pipeline along the road will be repaired, and the new pipeline with prevent the discharge of sewage into the river water. Good things take time, and people should wait patiently.” - Manohar Yugati, social activist

"After every two kilometres, we witness dug up roads in the name of smart city. They don’t finish the work on time and have created problems for everyone. Even though they have provided a parking lot, the way to the parking lot is blocked. They need to provide an alternate route, and instead of focusing on both dug up roads, the focus should be on completing the work as soon as possible." - Gaurav Desai, local resident