Ramesh Iyer gets Outstanding Citizen of Nashik award

The Outstanding Citizen of Nashik award is announced every month by the Nashik Citizens’ Forum to appreciate the work of known and unknown individuals who are continuously working in various fields for the upliftment and development of Nashik. Iyer, has founded Give Welfare Organisation for social work. Ramesh Iyer left his job as a CEO in a large multinational company and settled in Nashik, from the year 1995, he devoted himself to social work. Iyer’s work over the last three decades at various levels for the empowerment of destitute and underprivileged women and facilitating the educational journey of these women’s children is inspiring.

Similarly, he has done significant work for the upliftment of the tribal brothers in Nashik area and for the education of tribal children. Conservation of the environment and rehabilitation of injured wild animals and birds is also a long-standing work of Iyer. Iyer has so far constructed toilets in a hundred schools in tribal areas with the help received from society. Also, libraries have been set up at around ten places for the students of tribal areas. In the tribal village of Thanapada, he has built well equipped threeroom library, where two toilets have been arranged. Iyer has adopted the ideal and unique school of Zilla Parishad in Hiwali, a tribal village 20 kilometres away from Harsul in Trimbak taluka.

Kindergarten children in this school can easily read up to 30, and eighth graders can easily read up to 811. All the articles of the Indian Constitution, capitals of different countries of the world, and national highways are also known to these children. During the Corona period, the children of this school acquired the skill of writing two different subjects on the left and right pages of the notebook simultaneously with both hands. While focusing on the health and well-being of women in prostitution in Nashik, Iyer has also undertaken the task of providing them with other employment options. Iyer has also started a school for the children of such women in collaboration with the Nashik Municipal Corporation. He also runs a residential school for destitute children.