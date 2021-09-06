Ramayana Yatra train to cover religious places in Nashik

NEW DELHI/NASHIK: To promote religious tourism in the country, the Indian Railways has announced to start the run of “Shri Ramayana Yatra” by Deluxe AC Tourists train after the celebrations of Diwali in November this year. The Indian Railway’s catering and tourism arm shared the details, including fare structure and announced to launch the special tourist train to promote the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh”.

The tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7 and it will cover the visit of all prominent places linked with the life of Lord Shri Ram, said Ministry of Railways statement. The whole journey of “Shri Ramayana Yatra” will cost Rs 82,950 per person. It will cover train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRTC Tour Managers.

“Previously, the train was operated with sleeper class, but this time, the tour will be operated in Deluxe AC tourist train equipped with modern facilities,” said a rail official. As per IRTC, the train journey will be complete in 17 days, and Ayodhya will be the first stop. The tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple, Hanuman temple, and Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

The next destination will be Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Sita in Bihar and Ram-Janki temple in Janakpur. Nepal will be covered by road. From there, the train will move to Varanasi where tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be assigned at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot.

The last halt of the train tour will be Nashik, Hampi and Rameshwaram, after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey. During the entire journey, the guest will cover a distance of roughly 7500 km. The fully air-conditioned train will provide two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC.

The train has features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager. Moreover, each coach will be equipped with CCTV cameras and security guards. It will be mandatory for all the guests of age group 18 or above to get fully vaccinated for the journey, said IRTC. Moreover, the IRTC will provide a safety kit to all passengers with a face mask, sanitiser and hand gloves.

Visit to Panchavati, Tapovan, Trimbakeshwar

The train will reach Shri Kshetra Nashik in south from North India. There devotees will be able to visit Shri Kala Ram temple, Ram Kund, Sita Gumpha in Panchavati and other religious places in Tapovan besides Trimbakeshwar temple. The train in its last lap, will depart from Nashik to Kishgindha city of Hampi.