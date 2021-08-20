Rakhi Mails to make sibling relationship strong

NASHIK: Rakshabandhan, the festival of the bond between brother and sister, will be celebrated in just a couple of days. The sisters are about to send rakhis to their dear brothers who are away from home. Against this backdrop, the Indian Postal Department has decided to implement the ‘Rakhi Mails Delivery Bag’ initiative. It is planned to deliver the rakhis to the desired place in less time through this initiative. Therefore, the brothersister relationship will remain firm.

Last year, there were restrictions on celebrating Rakshabandhan. This year too, Corona’s woes persist and the sisters are giving priority to the Postal Department to send rakhi to brothers who are from home. The deparmtent has also made special arrangements for Rakshabandhan in some of the major offices in the city. For the last ten days, facilities have been made available for sending rakhis in the country and abroad. Separate arrangements have been made through ‘Rakhi Mails Delivery Bag’ for quick delivery of collected rakhi.

The rakhi is being delivered at a fast pace with an accurate Pincode. The postal department has also prepared envelopes with the message of Rakhipurnima for sending rakhis, which have also been made available in all the offices. The price of a plastic envelope is Rs. 10.

5,000 rakhis sent for soldiers

Rakhis are delivered by post to the soldiers on duty at the country’s borders every year. This year too, an NGO in Nashik has sent 5,000 rakhis for the personnel deployed on the Indo-Pakistan Attari-Wagah (Punjab) border. The Postal Department also said that rakhis were sent to the personnel from different areas on an individual level as well.

"The initiatives taken for Rakshabandhan are getting a good response from the citizens. So far more than 20,000 rakhis have been collected from the district. The Indian Postal Department strives to deliver the desired destination in less time and faster through the ‘Rakhi Mails Delivery Bag’." - Dr. Sandesh Bairagi, Senior Post Master, Nashik