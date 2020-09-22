Rajya Sabha passes the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.</p>.<p>Replying to the debate over this Bill, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said that the ordinance was brought in amid lockdown so farmers had a way of selling their crops and this was in the interest of farmers and consumers as well.<br><br>Before putting this Bill to vote, Deputy chairman Harivansh called on Binoy Viswam, MV Shreyams Kumar, KC Venugopal and Digvijaya Singh to move their resolutions against the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 but since these law makers were not present in the House, the resolutions were not moved.<br></p><p>Earlier, initiating a discussion over the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the AIADMK member SR Balasubramoniyan said that some decisive actions has to be taken to control the hike in food prices and in this context the Tamil Nadu’s Public Distribution System is the fine example in this regard.<br></p><p>Balasubramoniyan also referred to the existing Amma canteens in the state which has been studied by many states.<br><br>Noting that this Bill supports the two farm sector Bills passed, the BJD lawmaker Amar Patnaik questioned the Government on the rationale behind fixing the stock limits. He suggested that the Government remove the storage component from the ambit of the Bill.<br></p><p>While supporting the Bill, Mr Patnaik further suggested that agriculture research is now need of the hour along with the market research to ensure small and marginal farmers and share-croppers get the benefit of the value-chain transformation that would follow from the Bill.<br></p><p>The YSR Congress Party Member Vijaisai Reddy said that the Government need to inform measures taken against hoarders in the past as this Bill has been introduced because this reason.<br></p><p>Ram Chandra Prasad Singh of JD(U) supported the Bill while K Ravindra Kumar of Telgu Desham Party said that the Bill throws up an issue of cooperative federalism. Agriculture is in the State List and hence the Centre should tread carefully on this sensitive issue, he added.</p>