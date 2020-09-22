Rajya Sabha passes the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
vandana
Deshdoot Times

Rajya Sabha passes the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com