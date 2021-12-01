Rajshree wins gold medal in 10 m Air Rifle

NASHIK: Rajshree Sancheti has made everyone proud by winning a gold medal in the 10 m air rifle category at National Shooting Championship. Her training club, Lakshya Shooting club, is overwhelmed with happiness after knowing about her accomplishment.

Sancheti joined the club as a rookie in 2016 and started her training under Coach Suma Shirur. She left behind her comfortable life and shift to Karnala Sports Academy to get professionally trained in the sport. She stayed away from the family and even went through a prolonged injury. However, she beat the odds and accomplished her goal.

This was her first finals in the 10 m air rifle event, and she played like a seasoned pro. The innumerable finals training conducted by Coach Ramesh finally paid off. However, the credit goes to Rajshree, who competed with a calm mind at the championship.

She was given a run for her money by another Lakshya Shooting member, a National Champion from 2019, Zeena Khitta. It was a dream final for Lakshya Shooting Club, with Gold and Silver grabbed by two of its hardworking and talented girls.