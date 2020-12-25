Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad

<p><strong>HYDERABAD: </strong>Superstar Rajnikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in the Jubilee hills area of the city today (Friday) following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure.</p><p>A release from the Apollo Hospitals said “Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital.</p><p>He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19.</p><p>Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.”</p><p>The release also said “Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital.</p><p>He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged.</p><p>Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable,” the release added. Rajinikanth was for shooting of his Tamil film Annaatthe.</p>