Raje Sambhaji Stadium: Infrastructural work slows down

Nashik: There was an atmosphere of satisfaction among the residents and sports lovers when after nearly 20 years, under the "Khelo India" programme, Rs 6 crore was sanctioned by the Central Government for the expansion of Raje Sambhaji Stadium.



However, due to the partial closure of the infrastructural work here, the citizens are alleging that the work has been hampered due to the issue of percentage and allocation of fund among corporators.



The playground which is under expansion plan, would include basketball, lawn, sports academy and training centre, hostel building, state-of-the-art library, seating gallery, VIP gallery, and restaurant. However, there is an atmosphere of anger among sports lovers as the work which was underway here and about to pick up pace was stopped midway.



Some citizens have alleged that one local representative is responsible for the work getting delayed. Currently there are piles of soil spread in this place. Apart from this, the work done in a partial state near the jogging track has given the stadium a gloomy look. Similarly, the newly started work which is in a closed state, raises the question about its quality of work and unnecessarily extended period.



Generally, the stadium remains crowded with senior citizens, including exercise lovers, from early morning. Citizens are now confronting with a question to whom should they contact for speedy comoletion of the work and better utilisation of the central fund under the "Khelo India" programme.

