Rajdhani special to run from December 30

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Central Railways will run Rajdhani special train (four days a week) between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Train no 01221 Rajdhani special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4:10 pm every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from December 30, 2020, till further advice and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11.00 am next day. </p>.<p>Train no 01222 Rajdhani special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from December 31, 2020, and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.50 am the next day. It will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Agra Cantonment. The train will have One AC First Class, Five AC-2 Tier, Eleven AC-3 Tier, and one Pantry Car. </p><p>The bookings for 01221 Rajdhani special train excluding catering charges will open today (Dec 25) at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. The Central Railways have said that the passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings for the halts of the special train. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.</p>