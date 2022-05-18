Rainwater harvesting mandatory for gram panchayats

NASHIK: Nashik Zilla Parishad has undertaken an innovative initiative against following the declining groundwater levels in rural and urban areas. Rainwater harvesting has been made mandatory for gram panchayats as a part of water conservation. Zilla Parishad has issued instructions in regard to the construction of the rainwater harvesting systems in phases. The model will first be constructed on gram panchayat buildings and then; on government offices and houses. Accordingly, a resolution will be passed in the gram sabha of the gram panchayats.

Already, the system has been made mandatory for citizens to avail the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Due to increasing urbanisation in the villages adjoining the municipal boundaries, the groundwater level is declining drastically.

In some areas, water for borewells springs up at 20 feet, while in other areas, water isn’t available even after digging a 100-feet deep hole. Under the state government’s My Vasundhara programme, rainwater harvesting systems will be constructed on an experimental basis for rainwater collection at all government offices, schools, anganwadis, primary health centres and village houses in all the four gram panchayats of Nashik taluka, namely Chandshi, Dari, Matori, Yashwant Nagar.

Zilla Parishad Administrator Leena Bansod stated even though the administration will require funds, rainwater harvesting is the need of the hour, given urbanisation and increasing groundwater pollution. She added that 1,384 gram panchayats have been instructed to make rainwater harvesting mandatory.