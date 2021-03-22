Rainwater harvesting: Boon for citizens

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22nd since 1993 to highlight the importance of freshwater. The day speaks about the sustainable management of freshwater resources and important issues like water scarcity and water pollution. Nashikites are well aware of the pollution our dear river Godavari faces. Nashik Municipal Corporation carries out regular drives to clean the river, but the river gets polluted again by the residents. </p>.<p>One of the plus points introduced by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to save water is a compulsory rainwater harvesting sys- t e m in all the buildings. Rainwater harvesting refers to collecting and storing the rainwater instead of allowing it to run off. The water accumulates on raised platforms like terraces or in pits; is transferred to a tank or any other container.</p><p>Even though rainwater is not recommended for drinking without being treated, it can still be used for other purposes. In India, rainwater harvesting is being practised for more than 4000 years. In Rajasthan, people of Thar Dessert use this method to fight scarcity. Tamil Nadu is the first state to make this method compulsory for all the buildings in 2001. Many ancients believed that this method is the best method to self-supply the water to households. </p><p>However, in recent times, the exploitation of groundwater and other natural resources has created water scarcity in the nation and the world. This method can be helpful in not only saving water but also replenishing the groundwater levels. In Nashik, Nashik Municipal Corporation is also implementing various measures to save water. The rain harvesting system has been made compulsory for every new building. The Corporation is not issued the compulsion certificate if it has no rainwater harvesting system installed in the new building.</p><p>“A total of 1070 building structures containing the rainwater harvesting system have been approved by the NMC. When the building’s total measurement crosses 500 square meters, it is compulsory to have a rainwater harvesting system. Anybody who fails to include this system doesn’t get permission from the Corporation. The Corporation also checks the whole building to verify if the system is installed or not, after the completion." - Raju Aher, employee town planning department, NMC</p>