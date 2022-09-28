Rains very likely in district

Two days ago, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar performed Gangapur Dam’s Jalpujan as a traditional ceremony after the dam was filled to the brim. However, looks like the rains will continue to lash the district for another week and aid in dam's overflowing.

As per the updates of the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Nashik district is set to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places on September 28 and 29, 2022. The intensity has been predicted as ‘very likely’. For September 30 to October 01, 2022, the department has predicted light to moderate rain, and thundershowers with the intensity stated as ‘likely’.

Already the farmers have suffered severe losses due to flooding in several areas in various talukas and water accumulation in their fields. Their crops have rotted and added to their existing debts. Farmers seek immediate compensation to prepare for the Rabi season. However, the rains have a different set of plans for the whole district.

Speaking of monsoon withdrawal, the withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and some parts of adjoining central India during the next 2-3 days.