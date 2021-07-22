Rains revive hopes for paddy cultivation

BURDEN: Presence of incessant rains in the western part of Dindori taluka for the last three days has created an atmosphere of happiness among the farmers as the sown crops have been revived. Due to moderate rains in the last three days in the taluka, the agricultural work has gained momentum. Paddy farmers in the taluka were disturbed by the less rainfall. However, due to the onset of rains, paddy cultivation in the western part of the taluka has gained momentum.

Good rainfall is required for siltation while transplanting seedlings. However, due to the late arrival of rains and the long duration of paddy seedlings, farmer has started sowing paddy in less rainfall without waiting for more rains. Due to continuous rainfall for the last four days, paddy growers in the western part of Dindori taluka are now cultivating paddy with a commercial approach to their crop. Indrayani, Kolpi, Daptari, Bhogawati, Mahalakshmi, Lalkor, Asha seeds of different varieties of rice are being sown.

For the last three to four years, the paddy growers in the area have been showing great interest in Indrayani variety of paddy. Cultivation is done in large scale in Kundi Wafa, Daldal Wafa, land step stage pattern. The area is known as paddy region as it provides conducive environment to the paddy crop as it always rains incessantly in the western part of Dindori.

Though the overall rainfall figures still showing a deficit, spread of rains in the last few days would help farmers to begin sowings. Those who had sown, particularly in the rain-fed areas, had to physically water the seedlings. In absence of proper rainfall, they had to plough the fields again, waiting for fresh bouts of showers. Sowing has picked up speed in the last three or four days due to satisfactory rains in Nashik district.