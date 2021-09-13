Rains prompt water release from Gangapur dam

NASHIK: Heavy rains have continued in Nashik district since Saturday. Due to incessant rainfall in the catchment areas, Gangapur and Darna dams, both are now filled 97 per cent to their capacity. Meanwhile, discharge of water from Gangapur dam was increased from 500 cusecs at 12 pm in the noon to a total of 1500 cusecs at 5 pm, the irrigation sources informed.

In the meantime, due to increase in rainfall in the catchment area of Kadwa dam, the discharge of water from its canal was expected to be 2200 cusecs at 6 pm in the evening. The district disaster management authority is on alert and cautioned riverside residents, traders before making its plans ready to face any situation like flash floods.

Due to heavy rains for the last two days in Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar, water is being released from Gangapur and Darna. 10060 cusecs of water has started flowing from Darna dam, 481 cusecs from Bhavli, 65 cusecs from Valdevi, 1896 cusecs from Kadwa, 10272 cusecs from Nandur Madhyameshwar weir, 30 cusecs from Alandi, 220 cusecs from Chanakapur, 212 cusecs from Haranbari and 105 cusecs from Nagasakya.

The district has received 81.87 per cent rainfall so far. It had received 95 per cent rainfall on the same day last year. Nashik district has received 81% of the annual average rainfall so far. However,

Nandgaon Malegaon and Surgana talukas have exceeded the annual average rainfall. Nashik and Chandwad are the two talukas which have received at least 50% of the expected annual rainfall.

As per the data by MET Nashik, during the last 48 hours Since Saturday, 40.3 mm of rainfall was recorded in Nashik. While yesterday from 830-1730, 7.1 mm rainfall was recorded in Nashik. On Sunday, 98 mm rainfall was recorded in Igatpuri, 64.8 mm in Peth, 6.0 mm in Dindori, 54 mm in Trimbak, 2.0 mm in Malegaon, 25.1 mm in Surgana, 19 mm in Chandwad, 21 mm in Niphad, 6 mm in Sinnar, 4 mm in Yeola and 1.5 mm in Deola. A total of 342.7 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district on Sunday.

As the water from upstream dams of Nashik finally flows to Jayakwadi, the water level in the project has also gone up to 55%. The Girna dam of Malegaon is also 55 per cent full now. It started raining with the beginning of Ganeshotsav and it is expected to continue till at least Anant Chaturdashi. Meanwhile it rained everywhere except Nandgaon and Baglan which received 0.0 mm and 0.8 mm rains respectively yesterday.