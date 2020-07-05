Rains likely to lash isolated places in district

NASHIK :

The India Meteorolocal Department (IMD), Pune has predicted scattered rainfall in district areas for the next four days beginning today (Sunday).

Today rains will be witnessed in isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha, while at some places in Marathwada region.

For the next two days, on July 6 and 7, several areas of Madhya Maharashtra will witness scattered rains, while rainfall will occur at maximum places in Konkan and Goa, and at isolated places in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The IMD further forecast showers in isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada on July 8.

In the meantime, the city witnessed 0.0mm rainfall from 830-1730 yesterday with SRF 366.6 mm till date. The city maximum temperature was at 29.6 degrees Celsius, while a minimum of 22.9 degrees Celsius. Since July 1, the city witnessed almost Nil rainfall.

As per the meteorological department, during next 24 hours, strong winds with speed reaching up to 50-60 kmph very likely over southwest, westcentral and eastcentral Arabian Sea, Maharashtra coast

Currently, a cyclonic circulation is marked over Saurashtra and adjoining the Arabian Sea. This feature is building up the surge of strong westerly winds striking the Konkan coast, resulting in heavy rainfall. It may continuously pour for long hours and breaks in between could be short and few.