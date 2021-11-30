Rains likely in Madhya Maharashtra

NASHIK: The night temperature in the city dropped to 12.9°C on Monday from 15.5°C on Sunday. The citizens could also feel the chill factor in the air particularly during the early morning hours.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have forecast rainfall for the next four days in the Madhya Maharashtra region. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea on November 30 which will become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours.

According to the IMD report, between November 30 and December 2, scattered to fairly widespread rain along with thunderstorms is likely to occur over Gujarat, North Maharashtra, and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan.