Rains likely for next four days

NASHIK: The brief spell of winter-like chill weather has passed. Maharashtra and adjoining states are now set to witness some wet days, some isolated places with thunder and lightning. According to IMD Pune, rain activity is expected for the next four days till November 21 in Konkan, Goa, Madhya (central) Maharashtra, Marathwada region and farther, up to South Gujarat.

Meanwhile, isolated places of the Nashik region are also likely to witness rains with thunder and lightning for the next four days. This will be under the influence of the formation of a low-pressure system in the coastline of the East Central Arabian ocean, South Maharashtra, and Goa. The IMD had issued a ‘yellow’ alert over most districts of southern Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature in the State was recorded at Mahabaleshwar at 17.6 degrees Celsius yesterday. While Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius.

It seems that the brief spell of winter-like chill weather has passed as it is evident from rising mercury level in Nashik since November 11 when the night temperature was recorded at as low as 12.2 degrees Celsius in Nashik.

Since then there is a constant rise in the minimum temperature level. On Nov 12, a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city. On Nov 13, it was recorded at 14.2, On Nov 14 (17.6), Nov 15 (19.6), On Tuesday (18.4), and yesterday a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city which is a rise of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Drizzles in city

The city yesterday experienced light drizzles in the evening. The sky remained overcast throughout the day yesterday. However, this changed climate has created an atmosphere of concern among the grape growers. These unseasonal rains are likely to adversely affect grape and pomegranate crops. Grain should not be stored in the open during this period. Such an appeal has been made by the agriculture department.

Rise of 9.6 degrees Celsius in seven days

The mercury level in Nashik has risen since November 11 when the night temperature was recorded as low as 12.2 degrees Celsius. Last Friday, a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city. On Saturday last, it was recorded at 14.2, On Sunday, Nov 14 (17.6), Monday (19.6), Tuesday (18.4), and yesterday a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city which is a rise of 9.6 degrees Celsius.