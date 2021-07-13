Rains lash Niphad, Igatpuri, and Sinnar

NASHIK: Delayed rains in the district had threatened Kharif cultivation, leading to a delay in sowing in some areas. Rice seedlings were already planted, and farmers were tensed over the fear of re-sowing. However, as moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of the district since Monday midnight, the whole agriculture sector breathed a sigh of relief. The cultivated area received the spells, and farmers rushed to the shops to buy seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers.

Overnight rains in Niphad

Heavy rains lashed Niphad on Monday night. During the day, the drizzles continued in the taluka. Farmers were satisfied as the soya bean crop got revived due to the rains. As a result, agriculture shops witnessed a rush of farmers. Sinnar drenched all day long Rains lashed the eastern part of Sinnar taluka, and some parts witnessed drizzles all day long. Therefore, farmers ready for cultivation are waiting for another heavy rain spell.

Igatpuri’s paddy cultivation revived

Rains arrived in Igatpuri taluka at night. Farmers stated that the spells will prove beneficial for paddy seedlings under the process of being planted. As the seedlings suitable for planting were scattered 20-22 days ago and would have been wasted after turning yellow. Even Vari, Nagli, and other crops were waiting for rains, and the spells revived all the crops. The rains also splashed Trimbakeshwar tehsil along with nearby areas.

Dindori welcomes rain

Rains kick-started in Dindori two days ago, thus bringing a smile on the farmer’s face. It revived the crops; hopes of farmers as monsoon will benefit vegetable and Kharif crops. Even Peth, Surgana, and Kalvan witnessed satisfactory spells.

Sparse presence in Malegaon, Satana, Nandgaon

Malegaon, Satana, and Nandgaon are yet to welcome the heavy spells. Farmers state the cultivation of Kharif crops is highest in these villages, and they expect rains to hit these places shortly. However, they were satisfied as the monsoon season finally arrived.

Rains all day long in Nashik

City and the villages of Nashik district saw the arrival of monsoon since Monday midnight. The afternoon was bright and sunny, but the monsoon returned in the evening. Farmers are happy and delighted at the same time due to the onset of the monsoon season.