Rains lash city, parts of district

The rains finally picked up pace making its widespread existence in the city and parts of the district and registering satisfactory presence in the catchment areas of the district dams.

Igatpuri, considered to be the Cherrapunji of Maharashtra, received 145 mm of torrential rains, Peth received 77 mm of rainfall, while Trimbakeshwar received 66 mm of rainfall. Nashik city has also received moderate rainfall. The water stock in Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the city, has reached 60 percent.



The dry months of June and July had added to the worries of farmers and citizens. At the beginning of August, average water stock in the district reservoirs was only at 48 per cent compelling the Nashikites to wait for heavy rains, while on the other hand, heavy rains were lashing Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions heavily.



The city was staring at drinking water shortage. However, heavy rains lashing the district for the last two days including Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth and Nashik tehsil have brought a joy and big relief for farmers and people in general.



Igatpuri has received 145 mm of rain on Wednesday benefiting the paddy crop. While Darna Dam is 92 percent full. It is raining heavily in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar tehsils as well.



It is raining heavily, especially in the catchment area of ​​Gangapur dam. The water stock has increased by 8% in the last two days reaching 60 percent to its storage capacity.



Crops have also been revived in other talukas due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast heavy rains for the next one to two days.



Discharge of water from Nandur Madhyameshwar

Due to heavy rains, Nandur Madhyameshwar dam is 100 percent full and a large amount of discharge has started from it. Water release was started on Thursday (13th) at the rate of 9,465 cusecs.

