Rains damage crops on 1.71 lakh hectares

NASHIK: Due to heavy rains in August and September, crops on 1,71,867 hectares have damaged, sustaining financial losses to 2.25 lakh farmers in the district. The administration has expressed an estimated compensation of Rs 147 crore 21 lakh 33 thousand from the government to the affected farmers.

This year, the rains, which had initially turned its back on Nashik district, made a strong come-back in September. As a result, many major dams in the district were filled to the brim causing floods two to three times. The heavy rains in the second week of September have hit hard villages in Malegaon, Nandgaon, Surgana and Peth talukas.

As a result, 2,24,919 farmers in 674 villages lost their crops on 171867.53 hectares. The rains severely damaged groundnut, millet, cotton, maize, green gram, paddy and other crops.

1,41,000 farmers in the district have taken crop insurance, while the rest depend on the help of the government. Had the crop been ensured, the government would have been entitled to four times of the compensation to the affected farmers. However those farmers who did not subscried to crop insurance may face financial loss.

Crop damage in hectares

Papaya - 135 hectares, Lemon 14 ha, Orange 10, Custard apple 1, Citrus 6 , Chiku 6, Banana 41, Grape 280, Peru 239, Lemon 7029, Other fruit crops- 25 ha, Onion - 30998, Sugarcane - 29, vegetables -1326 hectares. Malegaon, Nandgaon, Igatpuri, Niphad, Yeola, Trimbakeshwar, Deola, Peth talukas were the worst affected. District Collector Suraj Mandhare stated in a report sent by the Agriculture Department.